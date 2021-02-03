Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo cancel rescheduled 2021 rodeo

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - What was once a rescheduled event signaling the return of, some, normalcy has now become more wishful thinking. Rodeo officials have decided to cancel the 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

RODEOHOUSTON® competitions, concerts and entertainment, carnival, and other attractions and activities, which were recently rescheduled for May 4 – 23, 2021, are now canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials did say the Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions will be held as private events in March. The Junior Market Auctions and Champion Wine Auction will also still be held as private events in May.

“While we were optimistic that moving our Rodeo to May would provide a better opportunity to host our annual community event that Rodeo fans have come to love and expect, unfortunately, it has become evident that the current health situation has not improved to the degree necessary to host our event,” said Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. “While this is an extremely heartbreaking decision for our Rodeo volunteers and the larger Rodeo community, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the health and well-being of our community.”

Dates and information for the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will be announced once available.

A tough update to hear. A tough update to deliver. But community health is our priority. We can't wait to see y'all in 2022.❤️

