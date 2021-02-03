Advertisement

Local law enforcement agencies team up for “Watch Ur Back” alcohol and drug awareness program

The county plans on strictly enforcing DWI laws during the Super Bowl weekend
The Brazos County Driving While Intoxicated Law Enforcement Advisory Group made of up seven law enforcement agencies.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension program has teamed up with the Bryan and College Station police departments, Texas A&M University Police Department, Texas Highway Patrol, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, and the Brazos County Attorney’s Office for the “Watch Ur Back” alcohol & drug awareness program. The agencies are sending a stern message that if you drink and drive this Super Bowl weekend, then you will pay the price.

On Wednesday, a joint press conference was held at the Bryan Police Department to announce the initiative. Bobbi Brooks, program manager for the “Watch Ur Back” program,says it was important to bring these groups together because the ultimate goal is to keep roads in Brazos County safe.

“DUI’s don’t have any boundaries; there is no start and stop to Bryan and College Station,” said Brooks. “When they cross those roads, we want them to know it’s a combined effort, so even if you live in College Station and you’re traveling to Bryan, they’re still going to be out. Their job is to keep our roads safe.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, almost 30 people in the United States are killed in drunk driving crashes.

Brazos County elected attorney Earl Gray says if you plan on drinking, you better have another plan than to drink and drive. He says the county plans on enforcing DWI laws very strictly.

“You’re going to see more patrol cars out there, you’re going to see tons of law enforcement on the streets, and a lot of times, you won’t see law enforcement on the streets, but they’ll be there,” said Gray. “They’ll be, and they will be enforcing these DWI Laws, and we will be zealously enforcing and prosecuting those cases as they come into our office.”

