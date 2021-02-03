Advertisement

Local woman praises mailman for finding lost gift for local Senior Night

A missing package holding gifts was found just in time.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local woman says after months of mail service troubles because of COVID-19, she was floored when her mailman went above and beyond to make a delivery.

Kimberly McAdams says she ordered personalized gifts for the A&M Consolidated High School girls basketball team senior night. She waited up until that night for the package to be delivered, but when it didn’t show up, she said she was devastated.

She asked her mailman if he had anything for her, and after realizing she may not get it in time, he offered to go back to the post office and look for it.

McAdams says he searched all over the post office and finally found the package. It was delivered just in time for her to slip them into the gift bags for the girls.

“I think if we can take a moment to recognize the small positives out there, and think about how meaningful they can really be, and remember that, then maybe we can keep doing them,” said McAdams.

McAdams says she hopes that going above and beyond for your neighbors, as her mailman did, can spread and inspire the community.

