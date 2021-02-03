Advertisement

Manhunt in Montgomery County after officer-involved shooting

A manhunt is underway Wednesday near Spring after two people fled the scene of an officer-involved shooting.(Photos provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety)
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRING, Texas (KBTX) - A manhunt is underway Wednesday near Spring after two people fled the scene of an officer-involved shooting. The incident was reported at about 1:40 p.m. in the area of Interstate 45 and Rayford Road in Montgomery County, according to KPRC-TV.

Sgt. Erik Burse, of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said a trooper had stopped a white Chevrolet pickup with 28-year-old Tyler Goodson and 29-year-old Rebecca Orange inside. He said both people refused to identify themselves to the trooper, so the trooper requested a deputy from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to come to the scene and help identify them.

Burse said that as the identification was being run, Goodson jumped back in the truck and began driving away while Orange fled on foot. He said that as Goodson was driving away, he tried to run over the deputy and authorities fired shots at the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.

The Texas Rangers, the state’s investigative agency, is taking over the investigation of the shooting.

