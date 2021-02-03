Advertisement

Near-record high possible before a gusty cold front arrives

By Shel Winkley
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
A wild forecast is afoot, Brazos Valley. Starting with the fact that we could come within just a couple of degrees from a record high Thursday afternoon. The current expectation is for Bryan / College Station to reach 80°, just 2° shy of the record high for February 4th, set back in 1957. Between late afternoon and a few hours after sunset, a cold front will slide south through the area. As that wind turns in, a very thin, broken line of showers is not ruled out -- but not highly anticipated (20%). Breezy / gusty wind from the south-southwest to 25mph through the day will calm briefly ahead of that cold front, only to pick back up and puff as high as 30-40mph directly behind the front. Temperatures fall to the mid-40s by sunrise Friday, rebounding to the seasonable low 60s to close out the workweek.

Previously, we had a second cold front on the schedule for Sunday. That no longer looks to be the case -- highs are slated in the mid-to-upper 60s through the weekend with clouds darting in and out. Next week is chaotic, tricky, and highly interesting. With Arctic air being displaced and pushed into the Lower-48, forecast models are struggling to understand how the week will play out. The trend we have seen today is for a strong cold front to arrive Tuesday, leaving a big chill in place through the rest of the week. At this point, plan for cold, winter weather next week but know that changes -- some significant -- will still need to be made as confidence in the data continues to improve...

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 58 . Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain after sunset. High: 80. Wind: SW 10-20 mph, gusting 30+ mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a quick shower possible before 12am. Low: 45. Wind: NE 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 61. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

