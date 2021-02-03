New healthy on-the-go option in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Rush Bowls is now open in College Station providing healthy and nutritious grab-and-go meals, smoothies, acai bowls, paninis, and more.

Rush Bowls takes the convenience of fast food and combines it with fresh ingredients to create nutritious healthy food options.

These options include various types of smoothies, acai bowls, hummus, and more.

Never heard of an acai bowl? Let Rush Bowls find the perfect one for you with 18 options to choose from.

“We take all-natural fruits and vegetables, we blended it really really thick,” said Michael Fuchs, Rush Bowl Franchise Owner. “It comes out like a custard and it has that really thick consistency, but then we top it off with granola to give it texture and then customize it with different protein options, different nut butters, different fresh fruits to really make it a meal.”

The same goes for smoothies, these fruit-packed beverages come in all different flavors.

Plus, they even create bowls for dogs, too!

Click here to see the Rush Bowl menu.

Hot Grand Opening Deal!😍😍 $6 Beach Bowls all day Tuesday and Wednesday 2/2-3. Acai, Guave Juice, Banana and Mango... Posted by Rush Bowls on Monday, February 1, 2021

Rush Bowls employee Grace Hawkins, a vegetarian, believes they provide a variety of options for each dietary preference.

“We have Keto options. We have vegan and vegetarian options,” said Hawkins. “All of our fruit is actually Kosher as well. We are very dietary restriction friendly.”

In a rush, but want a healthy option for breakfast, lunch, or dinner?

Guests can walk in and place their orders, order online, and even pick up their food via curbside.

Fuchs, originally from Burton and a Texas A&M graduate of 1999, decided to bring the healthy on-the-go concept to B/CS because he saw a change in the food trends and needs in the area. He was first skeptical of acai bowls, but after trying it and personally seeing the benefits, he became a believer and wanted to share it with others.

“We have something for everybody,” said Fuchs. “The first time I had the acai bowls [I thought] this isn’t going to fill me up. This isn’t enough for me. I had it and was like ‘wow!’ Then at 2:00 p.m. that afternoon after I had it for lunch I felt great! I wasn’t sluggish, so I think there is something here if people give it a chance, you’ll get hooked.”

Rush Bowls is NOW OPEN serving awesome smoothies, bowls, and paninis! They are located on Texas Ave near the AT&T Store and Firehouse Subs! Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Rush Bowls is located at 1509 Texas Avenue South in College Station.

They are open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

