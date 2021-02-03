New Texas A&M peer-to-peer education program trains students in suicide prevention techniques

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new Texas A&M peer-to-peer education program called Aggies Reaching Aggies is training students in suicide prevention techniques.

Aggies Reaching Aggies was launched in January. The program trains a core group of student trainers who then pass their knowledge on to another larger group of students. The goal is to recognize who might be in distress and at risk of harming themselves.

Santana Simple is the assistant director of the Suicide Awareness and Prevention Office at Texas A&M and oversees the Aggies Reaching Aggies program.

“Our trainings are designed to be able to help you use them in everyday life,” Simple said. “Hopefully, they’ll be able to save lives. It’s about being aware of someone who is struggling, then stepping into that space.”

The program’s first run featured six student trainers who then passed on what they learned to 50 of their fellow students, who are called gatekeepers once they complete their training. All these students become capable of providing help to those in need directly or refer them to other sources.

”How powerful is it for students to have that representation of, ‘Oh, you’re a student like me teaching how to be able to reach out,’” Simple said. “They can connect to that more. It really gives them something to buy into, and hopefully feel empowered as they have these conversations.”

Sterling LaBoo is a graduate assistant who oversees and coordinates the program’s training sessions.

”[The students] are really passionate. They really involve themselves,” LaBoo said. “During these trainings, they share their personal stories and really build that connection. One thing I noticed from day one was their excitement and enthusiasm.”

Simple says the program has taken on even greater importance due to the increase in suicides nationwide that have been connected to the hardship and depression caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. She says it has really highlighted the importance of simply reaching out and checking in with people about how they’re doing.

“The pandemic has really ignited so many fears, uncertainties, and feelings of isolation,” Simple said. “Being able to offer our gatekeeper trainings at this time, and we do offer them virtually, allows them to get that real-world experience to learn this information while getting the opportunity to use it in a virtual environment.”

“We’re all feeling the stress, strain, and feelings of isolation brought on by this pandemic,” LaBoo said. “Just to be able to say, ‘Hey, I’m here too. We’re all in this together, but there’s help out there, and we can get you the help you need’ is very important. These programs highlight the fact you’re not alone and we can all get through it.”

Simple and LaBoo say they’re looking forward to expanding the program with more recruits. They expect new training sessions to be available around the start of each semester.

