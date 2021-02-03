Advertisement

No. 7 Texas A&M Hosts LSU on Thursday Night

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 7 Texas A&M women’s basketball loads up for a midweek matchup, as the Aggies host the LSU Tigers on Thursday night with tip scheduled for 8 p.m. at Reed Arena.

Fans in the Brazos Valley are invited to tune into the live radio broadcast of the game on Sports Radio 1150 The Zone/93.7 FM with Tom Turbiville and Tap Bentz on the call. Thursday night’s matchup is slated to be the nationally televised nightcap on SEC Network, with authenticated subscribers able to access the live simulcast from around the world on the ESPN app.

The most recent installment of the Associated Press Top-25 poll saw the Maroon & White (16-1, 7-1 SEC) ascend one spot to No. 7 in the nation. The Aggies went 2-0 this week, including their sixth-ranked victory of the season over then-No. 22 Georgia, 60-48.

Texas A&M’s win against the Lady Bulldogs saw senior forward N’dea Jones produce her 38th career double-double, amassing 15 points and 12 rebounds. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native hauled in her 951st career rebound, leaving her only 51 boards shy of the A&M program record currently held by Anriel Howard. In addition to Jones, Kayla Wells contributed 13 points while Ciera Johnson tacked on 12 points with six rebounds.

After starting the game on a 3-for-15 from the field, the Aggies fought back by shooting 54.1% the rest of the way highlighted by a decisive 24-point third quarter. A&M relied heavily on its inside game in the victory, outscoring Georgia 34-12 in the paint.

After recording their only defeat earlier in the season, the Aggies look to avenge a 65-61 overtime loss on the road against LSU (8-7, 6-3 SEC). Since the last meeting, LSU has won three of its last four games and currently stands fifth in the Southeastern Conference standings. Khayla Pointer, Faustine Aifuwa and Tiara Young continue to pace the Tigers. Each player averages double digits in scoring, while Pointer leads the team in assists with 4.4 per game and Aifuwa hauls in a team-best 8.9 rebounds per contest.

In the all-time series against LSU, the Tigers maintain a 16-14 advantage dating back to the 1979-80 season. In Aggieland, the Maroon & White own a 9-4 lead coupled with a 10-9 lead since Texas A&M entered the SEC in 2012-13.

On Thursday, the Aggie women’s basketball players and coaching staff will wear shoes that feature illustrations of various causes that each player and staff member are passionate about. These causes range from diabetes awareness, cancer awareness, black lives matter and many more. You may view each player’s “Why” here.

Tickets to the game are available for purchase online by clicking here, as well as the Reed Arena ticket office beginning one hour prior to tip.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
51 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, 61 new cases
The DSHS Dashboard was last updated on Feb. 1, 20201 at 1:40 p.m.
Brazos Valley counties see dramatic increase of COVID-19 case totals
Dashcam footage obtained by KBTX appears to show the suspect throw multiple punches at...
Hutto man charged with assault on Milam County sheriff’s deputy
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Vehicle fire closes part of SH 30

Latest News

Texas A&M-Vanderbilt Game Postponed
College Station gets past Rudder in double overtime
College Station gets past Rudder in double overtime
Pair of second-half goals give Lady Cougars 2-1 come from behind win over A&M Consolidated
Pair of second-half goals give Lady Cougars 2-1 come from behind win over A&M Consolidated
Hearne Eagles soar 76-35 over Granger on Senior Night
Hearne Eagles soar 76-35 over Granger on Senior Night