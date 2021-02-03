No. 7 Texas A&M Hosts LSU on Thursday Night

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 7 Texas A&M women’s basketball loads up for a midweek matchup, as the Aggies host the LSU Tigers on Thursday night with tip scheduled for 8 p.m. at Reed Arena.

Fans in the Brazos Valley are invited to tune into the live radio broadcast of the game on Sports Radio 1150 The Zone/93.7 FM with Tom Turbiville and Tap Bentz on the call. Thursday night’s matchup is slated to be the nationally televised nightcap on SEC Network, with authenticated subscribers able to access the live simulcast from around the world on the ESPN app.

The most recent installment of the Associated Press Top-25 poll saw the Maroon & White (16-1, 7-1 SEC) ascend one spot to No. 7 in the nation. The Aggies went 2-0 this week, including their sixth-ranked victory of the season over then-No. 22 Georgia, 60-48.

Texas A&M’s win against the Lady Bulldogs saw senior forward N’dea Jones produce her 38th career double-double, amassing 15 points and 12 rebounds. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native hauled in her 951st career rebound, leaving her only 51 boards shy of the A&M program record currently held by Anriel Howard. In addition to Jones, Kayla Wells contributed 13 points while Ciera Johnson tacked on 12 points with six rebounds.

After starting the game on a 3-for-15 from the field, the Aggies fought back by shooting 54.1% the rest of the way highlighted by a decisive 24-point third quarter. A&M relied heavily on its inside game in the victory, outscoring Georgia 34-12 in the paint.

After recording their only defeat earlier in the season, the Aggies look to avenge a 65-61 overtime loss on the road against LSU (8-7, 6-3 SEC). Since the last meeting, LSU has won three of its last four games and currently stands fifth in the Southeastern Conference standings. Khayla Pointer, Faustine Aifuwa and Tiara Young continue to pace the Tigers. Each player averages double digits in scoring, while Pointer leads the team in assists with 4.4 per game and Aifuwa hauls in a team-best 8.9 rebounds per contest.

In the all-time series against LSU, the Tigers maintain a 16-14 advantage dating back to the 1979-80 season. In Aggieland, the Maroon & White own a 9-4 lead coupled with a 10-9 lead since Texas A&M entered the SEC in 2012-13.

On Thursday, the Aggie women’s basketball players and coaching staff will wear shoes that feature illustrations of various causes that each player and staff member are passionate about. These causes range from diabetes awareness, cancer awareness, black lives matter and many more. You may view each player’s “Why” here.

Tickets to the game are available for purchase online by clicking here, as well as the Reed Arena ticket office beginning one hour prior to tip.