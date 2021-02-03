Advertisement

One COVID-19 death reported, 55 Brazos County residents hospitalized

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 108 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,485 active cases.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours, a hospitalized male in his 70′s. There have been 180 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

14,216 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

40 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,274 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 444 active probable cases and there have been 2,830 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 15,881. There have been 163,915 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 89 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 129 percent.

Currently, there are 55 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 630 staffed hospital beds with 88 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 5 available ICU beds and 59 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 89 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal CasesRecovered CasesFatalitiesOne Dose
Vaccinations		Fully
Vaccinated
Austin931,6101,491262,104356
Brazos1,48515,88114,21618010,0521,932
Burleson4411,8981,43225806260
Grimes5243,1762,595571,067235
Houston921,4561,331331,294263
Lee3341,6991,32936638145
Leon2771,4341,12433549146
Madison2201,8181,57523376110
Milam1042,0691,965301,408167
Montgomery6,02240,36018,85421222,7566,544
Robertson4271,8711,41529654160
San Jacinto142779615221,163145
Trinity725804891964598
Walker5357,7987,1601032,635506
Waller2763,0612,752331,469282
Washington9063,3952,413761,886319

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 39 new cases and 507 active cases on Jan. 31.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Feb. 2, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 367,152 active cases and 1,993,704 recoveries. There have been 2,415,490 total cases reported and 20,386,101 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 36,870 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 1,998,528 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 526,576 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 3,714,650 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 319,800 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on February 2 at 3:15 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

