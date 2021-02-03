One COVID-19 death reported, 55 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 108 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,485 active cases.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours, a hospitalized male in his 70′s. There have been 180 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

14,216 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

40 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,274 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 444 active probable cases and there have been 2,830 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 15,881. There have been 163,915 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 89 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 129 percent.

Currently, there are 55 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 630 staffed hospital beds with 88 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 5 available ICU beds and 59 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 89 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 93 1,610 1,491 26 2,104 356 Brazos 1,485 15,881 14,216 180 10,052 1,932 Burleson 441 1,898 1,432 25 806 260 Grimes 524 3,176 2,595 57 1,067 235 Houston 92 1,456 1,331 33 1,294 263 Lee 334 1,699 1,329 36 638 145 Leon 277 1,434 1,124 33 549 146 Madison 220 1,818 1,575 23 376 110 Milam 104 2,069 1,965 30 1,408 167 Montgomery 6,022 40,360 18,854 212 22,756 6,544 Robertson 427 1,871 1,415 29 654 160 San Jacinto 142 779 615 22 1,163 145 Trinity 72 580 489 19 645 98 Walker 535 7,798 7,160 103 2,635 506 Waller 276 3,061 2,752 33 1,469 282 Washington 906 3,395 2,413 76 1,886 319

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 39 new cases and 507 active cases on Jan. 31.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Feb. 2, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 367,152 active cases and 1,993,704 recoveries. There have been 2,415,490 total cases reported and 20,386,101 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 36,870 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 1,998,528 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 526,576 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 3,714,650 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 319,800 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on February 2 at 3:15 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

