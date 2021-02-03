Pair of second-half goals give Lady Cougars 2-1 come from behind win over A&M Consolidated

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The College Station Lady Cougar soccer team improved to 3-1 in district play and 8-3-2 overall with a 2-1 victory over A&M Consolidated Tuesday evening at Cougar Field.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead at the 22:55 mark of the 1st half when they dropped a ball back from the endline right in front of the goal and Kate Homeyer knocked it in.

Consol held the lead until late in the 2nd half. With just over 8 minutes left in the game Shaley Lewis fired a low shot just past the diving goalie to tie the match at 1-1.

With just a few minutes left in the game, Kalan Breedlove got on a loose ball 25 yards from goal and fired a high shot that gave the Cougs a 2-1 lead.

The CS JV defeated the Tigers 2-0 to improve to 4-0 in district and 8-1-1 overall. Cougar goals were scored by Ashlyn Turner and Reese Maxwell. Robin Loopstra and Maxwell picked assists in the win, while Mackenzie Martin was the goalkeeper. Next action for the Cougs will be Friday at Waller.