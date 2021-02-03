Some Brazos County vaccine appointments sit empty after slow response to invitations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many Brazos County residents have signed up on waitlists to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and now that the county’s vaccine hub is operating, the line is starting to move. Officials at the Brazos Center hub say they still have vacant time slots, though, because they’re waiting on people to reply to invitations.

According to county officials, the hub has 54 vacant time slots Wednesday and 172 vacant spots on Thursday. These vacancies aren’t from people not showing up to their appointment but from people not responding to invitations.

Brazos County vaccine coordinator, Jim Stewart, said the county sent 8,000 invitations to people on the registry last week, knowing the county was going to receive 5,000 vaccines. They expected not everyone would respond and that some people would have already received the vaccine.

But, vaccines aren’t being wasted. The Red Cross vaccine team is reaching out to under-served communities and community leaders to get the vacancies filled with 1A and 1B residents. Eligible residents in the St. Theresa and Kemp Carver communities have been contacted and will arrive at the hub to get registered and vaccinated.

