Tenn. boy, 10, says he escaped from kidnapper who threw him in car trunk

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVC) - A Tennessee sheriff’s office is investigating after a 10-year-old boy and his mother say he was abducted from in front of his grandparents’ home but managed to escape.

Keniya Love and her 10-year-old son Elijah say the boy was abducted late Monday afternoon from in front of his grandparents’ home in East Brainerd, Tennessee. The boy told his mother that someone pulled up in an SUV, grabbed him and threw him in the trunk.

The Loves say when the SUV pulled over at a gas station, Elijah pulled the lever from inside the trunk and got out. The boy says the kidnapper grabbed him and threw him back in the trunk. The boy pulled the lever again and, that time, managed to get away by hiding behind some bushes.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after 10-year-old Elijah Love and his family reported he was abducted by a man but managed to escape. (Source: Family photos, WTVC via CNN)

Love says she taught her son that escape technique when he was young.

“That lever - that yellow thing that dangles inside the trunk - the reason why there’s a picture of a trunk and three dots and then a person who looks like they’re running, that’s just in case somebody takes you. You pull it, take off running and don’t even look back,” Love said.

Love says she was at work when she got a call about the incident from her parents. Elijah had been found and picked up by his grandfather miles away from the house after having been missing for about 30 minutes.

“Where he was found was about 20, 15, minutes away from the house,” she said. “How could it go through someone’s head to do this?”

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. By the time deputies arrived, Elijah had returned home and was safe.

The vehicle reportedly used in the abduction is black and was driven by a white male.

The Loves are sending a message to others in the community to be aware.

