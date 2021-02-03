Texas A&M versus Tennessee Postponed
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s game versus the Tennessee Lady Volunteers on Feb. 7 at Reed Arena has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Tennessee program.
The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the Southeastern Conference’s Medical Guidance Task Force. A makeup date has yet to be determined.
The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.
Information regarding tickets will be communicated at a later date.