Texas A&M versus Tennessee Postponed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s game versus the Tennessee Lady Volunteers on Feb. 7 at Reed Arena has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Tennessee program.

The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the Southeastern Conference’s Medical Guidance Task Force. A makeup date has yet to be determined.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

Information regarding tickets will be communicated at a later date.