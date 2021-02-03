Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Wins 4-3 Thriller at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – In the most tightly contested match for Texas A&M women’s tennis this season, the Aggies registered a 4-3 win against the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday afternoon at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center. A&M climbs to 6-1 overall this season, while the Horned Frogs record their first defeat, dropping to 4-1.

The Maroon & White started the day in the Metroplex with the doubles competition, as Riley McQuaid and Jessica Anzo beat Marie Norris and Addy Guevara 6-3. Renee McBryde and Dorthea Faa-Hviding came back from a 4-2 deficit to win the match 6-4 against Stevie Kennedy and Tate Schroeder, sealing the doubles point for the Aggies. No. 39 Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith were tied 4-4 with Mercedes Aristegui and Isabel Pascual Montalvo, but the match went unfinished.

Tuesday’s battle then transitioned to the singles courts, where Faa-Hviding added the Aggies second point of the match in a 6-1, 6-4 win over Addy Guevara. TCU responded with a win on court three, but Goldsmith fired back in a 6-2, 7-6(3) victory against the No. 46 ranked Schroeder. The Horned Frogs continued to fight, however, as they deadlocked the match at 3-3 following victories on courts one and four with one match outstanding.

That saw all the pressure fall squarely on the shoulders of Pascual Montalvo of TCU and Texas A&M senior McQuaid. In the first set McQuaid earned a decisive 6-3 advantage, but Pascual Montalvo was able to fire back in the second with a 6-4 win to force a decisive third frame. The Tustin, California, native McQuaid trailed 3-2, but fired off wins in four consecutive games to win the set, match and secure the 4-3 team victory.

In the five seasons of head coach Mark Weaver’s tenure in Aggieland, the Maroon & White have defeated TCU in all four meetings. Each of the matches between the Horned Frogs and Aggies came down to 4-3 finishes, a record dating back to the 2017 campaign. Texas A&M maintains a five-match win streak overall against the Horned Frogs, which began in 2015.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On earning a hard fought 4-3 win…

“There was definitely a little feeling of relief after that one. At the end of the day, it’s always tough winning on the road. TCU is an in-state rival, and for whatever reason we’ve had 4-3 matches against them for four years in a row. We just keep finding ways to win. We had our veteran Riley McQuaid there at the end against a TCU freshman, so experience certainly kicked in for our benefit. We were fortunate to come away with a 4-3 win. We also made a little change to the doubles lineup that I thought helped us earn the doubles point, and that was essential in a 4-3 match like the one we had today. We do need to get better, and it is early in the season. We’re still learning and looking to improve, but we got the job done.”

On Riley McQuaid’s performance in the last match on…

“I was happy when I saw that it came down to Riley. I was down at the other end of the stadium at the beginning of her match, so I didn’t really see what was happening early on. The other matches finished out and the score was tied 3-3, and Riley was just getting into the third set. Riley’s great conditioning really paid off there. There’s always drama and tension in the final singles match in college, and Riley’s work ethic was rewarded in that last set.”

Senior Riley McQuaid

On her wins in singles and doubles play…

“Today was a super long day, but overall, I thought it was really fun. Jess [Jessica Anzo] and I did really well in doubles again. It’s fun playing with her because she’s a really reserved player, and I’m quite the opposite, so it’s great seeing her come out of her shell a little bit. Then we went into singles, and it was a battle on every single court, and I completely believed in every one of my teammates the entire match. It came down to me, and I had no idea that I was the last match on. I thought it was still 2-1, so pulling out the win for my team was really rewarding.”

On her match-sealing third set…

“It’s weird. I always wondered what it would be like to be the last match on. I’ve never clinched a match like that when the team score was tied at 3-3. Every single point, I was zoning in on what I had to do to win each point. I wasn’t thinking about what I had left to do or what I had already done. It was great getting to win that match for our team.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

Texas A&M 4, TCU 3

Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center – Fort Worth, Texas

Singles Competition

1. #68 Marie Norris (TCU) def. #64 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 6-4, 6-4

2. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. #46 Tate Schroeder (TCU) 6-2, 7-6(3)

3. Mercedes Aristegui (TCU) def. Katya Townsend (TAMU) 6-4, 6-3

4. Stevie Kennedy (TCU) def. Renee McBryde (TAMU) 6-2, 7-5

5. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Addy Guevara (TCU) 6-1, 6-4

6. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Isabel Pascual Montalvo (TCU) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Doubles Competition

1. #39 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) vs. Mercedes Aristegui / Isabel Pascual Montalvo (TCU) 4-4, unfinished

2. Renee McBryde / Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Stevie Kennedy / Tate Schroeder (TCU) 6-4

3. Riley McQuaid / Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Marie Norris / Addy Guevara (TCU) 6-3

Order of Finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (5,3,2,1,4,6)

POSTMATCH NOTES

TEAM NOTES

· Texas A&M climbs to 6-1 with its only loss coming at the hands of No. 2 UCLA. The record matches the team’s start through this point in the 2020 campaign.

· TCU falls for the first time in the 2021 season, dropping to 4-1 on the year.

· The Maroon & White extend their win streak against the Horned Frogs to five consecutive victories dating back to the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 in the 2015 season.

· Since Mark Weaver was named Texas A&M’s head coach in the 2015-16 campaign, the Aggies have won all four matchups with TCU by a 4-3 margin.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Riley McQuaid recorded her first clinch victory of the season, defeating TCU in a last match standing for the first time in her Texas A&M career.

· The Tustin, California, native improves to 9-4 in singles with an unblemished 4-0 start to dual matches. Her active win streak of five singles matches leads the Aggies.

· McQuaid also registered a victory in doubles alongside Jessica Anzo, seeing her individual doubles record climb to 11-2 while her record with Anzo climbs to 5-0 with a 4-0 dual match record.

· Dorthea Faa-Hviding advanced to 5-1 in singles this season with a 4-0 dual match record after her win. She also recorded her first doubles win of 2021 alongside Renee McBryde.

· Jayci Goldsmith logged her first ranked singles victory of the year, taking down No. 46 Marie Norris. The Dripping Springs, Texas, native is now 7-2 with a 5-1 dual match singles record.

· Texas A&M head coach Mark Weaver sees his overall career record rise to 95-48 following Tuesday afternoon’s win.

