Treat of the Day: CSPD donates coats, blankets to students in need

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is making a number of donations in our community this week.

Their recent donation was to Chrissy’s Closet, an organization that helps provide clothes for College Station ISD students in need.

The department dropped off 45 coats and 30 blankets.

Officers also dropped off more coats and blankets over at Save Our Streets Ministries.

The department says there’s one more drop off still to come over at Twin City Mission in the near future.

A total of more than 130 coats and more than 50 blankets will be donated to the three organizations.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.