Advertisement

Treat of the Day: CSPD donates coats, blankets to students in need

The College Station Police Department is making a number of donations in our community this week.
The College Station Police Department is making a number of donations in our community this week.
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is making a number of donations in our community this week.

Their recent donation was to Chrissy’s Closet, an organization that helps provide clothes for College Station ISD students in need.

The department dropped off 45 coats and 30 blankets.

Officers also dropped off more coats and blankets over at Save Our Streets Ministries.

The department says there’s one more drop off still to come over at Twin City Mission in the near future.

A total of more than 130 coats and more than 50 blankets will be donated to the three organizations.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
51 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, 61 new cases
The DSHS Dashboard was last updated on Feb. 1, 20201 at 1:40 p.m.
Brazos Valley counties see dramatic increase of COVID-19 case totals
Dashcam footage obtained by KBTX appears to show the suspect throw multiple punches at...
Hutto man charged with assault on Milam County sheriff’s deputy
Vehicle fire closes part of SH 30

Latest News

College Station offering more rental assistance for those impacted by COVID
A manhunt is underway Wednesday near Spring after two people fled the scene of an...
Manhunt in Montgomery County after officer-involved shooting
Doctors say don’t wait until you’re older to take care of your heart
Jury trials are postponed again in Brazos County.
Brazos County postponing jury trials to March