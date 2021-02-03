Advertisement

Wanted man now facing drug charges after traffic stop

Damory Foster, 29, is charged with manufacture and delivery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and marijuana possession
By Josh Ninke
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a wanted man is facing more charges after a Tuesday traffic stop.

According to authorities, Damory Foster, 29, was pulled over on Southwood Drive because officers thought he was driving impaired around 2:50 a.m.

After running his information police say he was wanted by the Brazos County Precinct 3 Constable Office for driving with an invalid license last year.

As police searched Foster and the vehicle they found a large amount of marijuana, several pills, a loaded pistol, and a digital scale.

He was taken into custody and is now charged with manufacture and delivery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and marijuana possession.

