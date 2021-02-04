Brazos Valley COVID-19 vaccination information

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - More vaccines are being sent to the Brazos Valley but not nearly enough for everyone who wants one.

So far, the State of Texas has been allocated 4,468,600 COVID-19 vaccine doses, and the state should be receiving 520,425 doses the week of Feb. 1.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has instructed the CDC to ship those doses to 344 providers across Texas including the St. Joseph Health hub in Bryan, which will receive 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. The Washington County sub hub will receive 4,000. These new doses will go to residents who have already registered and are currently on a waiting list.

Also receiving new vaccine doses this week: Texas Department of Criminal Justice centers in Caldwell will receive a total of 700.

WHERE CAN I GET A VACCINE

You can check the websites of providers on the Texas COVID‑19 Vaccine Availability map to see if they have enough vaccine supply at this time.

Brazos County:

The Brazos County vaccination hub at the Brazos Center opened Feb. 1. To be placed on a waiting list, sign up with St. Joseph Health by clicking here. When the hub is open, vaccines will only be given to those who have registered online.

Vaccines are also being sent to the following providers, but supplies are very limited. You should not assume vaccines are available at this time.

Washington County:

Washington County has a regional vaccine hub at the Washington County Expo Center. A wait list is available for those in Phase 1A and 1B, click here to sign up. In order to get a vaccine at the Washington County hub, you must have a confirmed appointment. Walk-up vaccines are not available.

Online registration will automatically close when 5,000 people have pre-registered.

Continue to monitor the Washington County Office of Emergency Management page here for future updates.

If you do not have an appointment for a vaccine, please do not come to the Expo. If you have questions, please call 800-845-8035.

If you are in Phase 1A or 1B and eligible to receive the vaccine, please check the COVID‑19 Vaccination Hub Providers page to find a hub near you and learn how to register.

Texas continues to receive doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and is distributing statewide. DSHS automatically allocates second doses to providers based on the number of first doses they received, so people should be able to return to the same provider to receive their second dose.

NOT ENOUGH VACCINES AVAILABLE

The vaccine remains limited based on the capacity of the manufacturers to produce it, so it will take time for Texas to receive enough vaccine for all the people in the priority populations who want to be vaccinated.

Currently, there is not enough vaccine to supply every provider with vaccine every week. The amount of vaccine provided to Texas is expected to remain steady for the next few weeks. Additional vaccines are in clinical trials, and Johnson & Johnson could request authorization for its vaccine from the Food and Drug Administration as early as next month.

Vaccine doses that are sent from the state are limited right now in the Brazos Valley. Even those who are eligible to receive the vaccine, are being put on a waiting list until additional supplies arrive. Health officials are asking everyone to be patient during the waiting period.

It’s unclear when the next shipments will arrive. It’s also unclear how many will be sent in the next batch. This is part of the challenge for providers as they set up a distribution system.

Remember:

Do not show up at a hospital or clinic looking for a vaccine.

Instead please check their website for information about vaccine availability.

Call only if the website doesn’t answer your questions.

WHO CAN GET A VACCINE RIGHT NOW?

In the state of Texas, front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities (called Phase 1A) plus people over 65 or with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID‑19 (called Phase 1B) are currently eligible to receive the COVID‑19 vaccine.

Phase 1B recipients include:

People 65 years of age and older

People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies Solid organ transplantation Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Do you have a fear of needles? Here’s how to overcome your fear.

After Phase 1, who gets the vaccine next and when?

Spring 2021 is the best estimate of when vaccine will be available for the general public, but that may change. It depends on vaccine production and how quickly other vaccines become available. The Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel (EVAP) is considering what criteria could be used for later stages of vaccine distribution. This webpage will be updated when those decisions are completed.

When will teachers, critical infrastructure workers, essential workers and other front-line workers not included in 1A, be eligible for the vaccine?

Spring 2021 is the best estimate of when vaccine will be available for the general public who are not considered Phase 1B. No specific occupation or group is specifically identified in 1B; however, all occupations will have some individuals who meet the 1B criteria. It depends on vaccine production and how quickly other vaccines become available.

Additional information for educators and school staff is available in the Texas Education Agency (TEA) K-12 COVID-19 Vaccine FAQ.

Do I need to get vaccinated if I’ve already recovered from COVID-19?

Yes. Immunity from the COVID-19 vaccine may last longer than the natural immunity you get if you’ve already had COVID-19.

People who currently have COVID-19 should not be vaccinated while being sick.

Does everyone have to get vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine?

No. Getting vaccinated is voluntary and cannot be required since the vaccine is being distributed under an emergency use authorization (EUA). Once the vaccines are fully licensed, different laws may apply. Regardless, getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is another way to protect yourself and others from getting and spreading COVID-19.

How are the COVID-19 vaccines different from other vaccines?

Different types of vaccines work in different ways to offer protection. But every type of vaccine works by teaching our bodies how to make cells that trigger an immune response. That immune response, which produces antibodies, is what protects us from getting infected if the real virus enters our bodies.

Currently, there are three main types of COVID-19 vaccines that are or soon will be undergoing large-scale (Phase 3) clinical trials in the United States:

mRNA vaccines

Protein subunit vaccines

Vector vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines do not use the live virus and cannot give you COVID-19. The vaccine does not alter your DNA. COVID-19 vaccination will help protect you by creating an immune response without having to experience sickness.

Learn more about how COVID-19 vaccines work on the Understanding How COVID-19 Vaccines Work section of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

Why should I take the COVID-19 vaccine?

Getting this vaccine once it is available to you represents one step that you can take to get the Texas economy, and our day-to-day lives, back to normal.

How do I know whether the COVID-19 vaccine is safe?

Safety is a top priority while federal partners work to make COVID-19 vaccines available. The new COVID-19 vaccines have been evaluated in tens of thousands of volunteers during clinical trials. The vaccines are only authorized for use if they are found to be safe.

Even though they found no safety issues during the clinical trials, CDC and other federal partners will continue to monitor the new vaccines. They watch out for serious side effects (or “adverse events”) using vaccine safety monitoring systems, like the new V-safe After Vaccination Health Checker app.

For the most up-to-date information, see the Vaccine Safety section of the CDC website.

To learn about CDC’s new vaccine safety monitoring system, see the V-safe After Vaccination Health Checker section of the CDC website.

The #COVID19 vaccine does not change your DNA or genetic makeup, it does not include a microchip, and unfortunately it won't give you Spider-Man powers.🕷️🕸️



Who decides how many vaccines Texas gets?

CDC determines how many doses of vaccine Texas will receive each week, based on population. Once the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is notified of the number of doses expected the following week, DSHS staff presents possibilities for vaccine distribution to the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel (EVAP). The panel makes modifications and recommendations to the Commissioner of Health, who makes the final decision on that week’s distribution.

Who decides how to distribute the vaccine in Texas?

In Texas, DSHS distributes the vaccine with the guidance of the EVAP, appointed by the Health Commissioner, Dr. John Hellerstedt.

How did DSHS decide who to immunize first?

The Commissioner of Health appointed an EVAP to make recommendations on vaccine allocation decisions. This includes identifying groups that should be vaccinated first. The goal is to provide the most protection to vulnerable populations and critical state resources. EVAP developed Vaccine Allocation Guiding Principles (PDF) that provide the foundation for the Texas vaccine allocation process.

For additional FAQs about the vaccine, click here.

