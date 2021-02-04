Advertisement

Jones Named to Katrina McClain Award Top 10 List

By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:35 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Texas A&M’s N’dea Jones was named to the Katrina McClain Award Top 10 List by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Thursday.

The annual award is in its fourth year, and recognizes the top power forward in NCAA Division I women’s basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 10 candidates.

The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native makes the cut for the Katrina McClain Top 10 List for the second-consecutive year. Jones is tied for the most double-doubles (12) in the country this season, and has the fourth most rebounds (183).

Jones is averaging 13.7 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. She has led her team to a 16-1 record and a No. 7 ranking in the Associated Press Top-25 poll. She was recently named to the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List.

The winner of the 2021 Katrina McClain Award will be presented on Friday, April 9, 2021, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Fans can support Jones by participating in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies that will go live Friday, Feb. 5 at 12 p.m. CT on HoophallAwards.com.

