Robertson County Judge seeking more COVID-19 vaccines for community

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County leaders hope to have more COVID-19 vaccines in the area soon. County Judge Charles Ellison said they are asking the state to send more doses their way.

He said they face challenges by not having a hospital in their community or as large of a medical presence.

Ellison has asked State Representative Kyle Kacal and State Senator Charles Schwertner to assist with this.

If you live in Robertson County, there are limited options when it comes to getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

“We don’t have a hospital here. We have two or three small clinics but no hospital and that’s probably one of the reasons we don’t have much vaccine,” said Ellison.

Latest data from the Texas Department of State Health Services indicates 722 Robertson County residents have had the first vaccine, while 183 people are fully vaccinated.

Ellison said their residents want the shot just as much as other counties.

”We just need for everybody to send us some COVID vaccine. Robertson County don’t have many. We need it. We’ve got plenty of people to give the shots all the staff. We need a lot of places,” said Ellison.

”It has been a slow roll out. It has not been evenly distributed but they’re working on it,” said Bree Watzak, PharmD, a Pharmacist with the Texas A&M Rural and Community Health Institute. She said roll out efforts around the state are ramping up.

”The initial vaccines distributions were aimed at hubs. The hubs were predominantly in more urban settings and that was to maximize the impact of the vaccine,” she said.

“We’re hoping with the increased distribution points, not just hospitals but also pharmacies... That will mean that it’s available for more rural Americans,” said Watzak.

Ellison says when that happens they’ll be ready.

”We’ve got two drug stores. We’ve got some grocery stores like Brookshire Brothers , and all the EMT’s and EMS’s and we’re ready to go. We just don’t have the vaccine,” said Ellison.

The Department of State Health Services said 200 hundred doses should be in Hearne next week, 100 will be at the Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy while another 100 will be at Wilson Drug. They previously provided 200 doses at Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy, 100 doses at St. Joseph Family Medicine and 100 at Healthpoint Hearne. 100 doses were also given at Healthpoint Franklin.

“No plans are finalized for future hubs, but Robertson County residents are welcome to sign up for an appointment to be vaccinated at the St. Joseph Health – College Station vaccine hub,” said Douglas Loveday with DSHS via email. “These large hub providers are designed to vaccinate a lot of people, including those from other counties. They also continue to get a regular supply of vaccine allocations.”

Loveday said that the limited supply of vaccine Texas currently has effects vaccine allocation to smaller providers.

“The biggest issue continues to be the supply. We understand Johnson & Johnson plans to present the data from its vaccine to the FDA this month. If it’s authorized, that would be a big boost in making more vaccine available. And while we have focused a sizable portion of vaccine to hubs, we continue to allocate to smaller, rural providers and expect that to increase with increased supply,” said Loveday.

To get on the wait list for the Brazos County vaccine hub, click here.

You can track vaccine information here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.