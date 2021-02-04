Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD 8th-grader wins VFW local writing contest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Each year more than 165,000 across the nation students in grades 6-8 enter the VFW’S Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest. Brenham eighth-grader Leondro Hernandez was one of them.

He recently demonstrated his passion, extensive research, and knowledge of this year’s theme: What is Patriotism to Me?

Leandro’s essay was very well-received and advanced him to the VFW District level.

He was encouraged to craft his essay by his parents and that inspired him to begin writing. Leondro says he saw how American morals triumphed in dark times, and adds that’s exactly what patriotism means to him.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.