Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD 8th-grader wins VFW local writing contest

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Each year more than 165,000 across the nation students in grades 6-8 enter the VFW’S Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest. Brenham eighth-grader Leondro Hernandez was one of them.

He recently demonstrated his passion, extensive research, and knowledge of this year’s theme: What is Patriotism to Me?

Leandro’s essay was very well-received and advanced him to the VFW District level.

He was encouraged to craft his essay by his parents and that inspired him to begin writing. Leondro says he saw how American morals triumphed in dark times, and adds that’s exactly what patriotism means to him.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar & Niki's Pit Barbecue and Soul Food.
Bryan BBQ and soul food restaurant named top 100 places to eat in Texas
Autumn Circle, College Station
Police investigating early morning shooting on Autumn Circle
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
College Station police are asking people to please look for suspicious activity around/after...
Fedora-wearing burglar targets medical offices in College Station and Sugar Land
A treatment room at Caprock Hospital in Bryan.
Doctors see cases with COVID-like symptoms, but it’s not COVID-19

Latest News

salvation
Salvation Army doing the most good Luncheon
caldwell
Saving Caldwell Pool
generator
Demand for generators
A&M Consolidated student named National Cyber Scholar
College Station ISD seniors visit former elementary schools