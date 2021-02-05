Advertisement

Police: 3 officers shot by suspect who barricaded in home

Standoff is over, authorities said
A man is barricaded in a home with a rifle after shooting three officers Thursday, authorities...
A man is barricaded in a home with a rifle after shooting three officers Thursday, authorities said.(Source: WXII/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say three North Carolina police officers were shot and wounded by a man who barricaded himself in a home in an hourslong standoff Friday.

The officers’ injuries weren’t life-threatening.

High Point police Lt. Matt Truitt told reporters the standoff began after 11 p.m. Thursday when an officer on patrol heard gunshots and approached a house on foot where a man was seen with a rifle.

He said the man retreated inside and barricaded himself as more officers arrived.

Truitt said the standoff ended in the late morning but didn’t immediately offer a further explanation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Datarius McCoy, 28
Aggressive panhandler arrested after running from College Station police
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
St. Joseph announces fewer vaccine doses allocated next week
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
43 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, 102 new cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
105 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, 44 residents hospitalized

Latest News

Correct Saturday Evening Weather Update 2/6
Correct Saturday Evening Weather Update 2/6
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 1978, file photo, Leon Spinks celebrates as his entourage holds him...
Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks Jr. dies at 67
Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food...
Ready-to-eat dips, salads recalled just before Super Bowl
The new Apple AirPods are shown during an event to announce new Apple products on Wednesday,...
Music to my fears: Man swallows earbud while sleeping
Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force Incident Commander Tradd Mills stands in the KBTX...
Message from Brazos County vaccine team featured in KBTX Super Bowl LV commercial