43 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, 102 new cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 102 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,468 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 181 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

14,424 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

56 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,330 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 445 active probable cases and there have been 2,885 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 16,073. There have been 166,712 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 88 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 131 percent.

Currently, there are 43 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 632 staffed hospital beds with 92 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 58 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 86 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 92 1,630 1,512 26 2,192 493 Brazos 1,468 16,073 14,424 181 12,129 2,456 Burleson 457 1,927 1,445 25 974 313 Grimes 629 3,205 2,518 58 1,197 340 Houston 102 1,474 1,337 35 1,327 370 Lee 359 1,749 1,354 36 723 228 Leon 288 1,452 1,130 34 599 269 Madison 211 1,826 1,592 23 404 182 Milam 122 2,106 1,984 32 1,453 310 Montgomery 6,236 40,954 19,220 221 24,053 8,023 Robertson 443 1,892 1,420 29 722 183 San Jacinto 167 815 626 22 1,205 181 Trinity 66 590 505 19 653 139 Walker 419 7,820 7,297 104 2,805 740 Waller 252 3,098 2,813 33 1,631 366 Washington 922 3,424 2,424 78 2,590 509

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 90 new cases and 523 active cases on Feb. 2.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Feb. 5, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 354,724 active cases and 2,037,888 recoveries. There have been 2,448,393 total cases reported and 20,664,753 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 37,727 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 2,136,285 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 619,452 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 4,468,600 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 323,408 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on February 4 at 3:50 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

