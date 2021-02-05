Advertisement

43 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, 102 new cases

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 102 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,468 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 181 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

14,424 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

56 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,330 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 445 active probable cases and there have been 2,885 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 16,073. There have been 166,712 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 88 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 131 percent.

Currently, there are 43 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 632 staffed hospital beds with 92 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 58 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 86 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal CasesRecovered CasesFatalitiesOne Dose
Vaccinations		Fully
Vaccinated
Austin921,6301,512262,192493
Brazos1,46816,07314,42418112,1292,456
Burleson4571,9271,44525974313
Grimes6293,2052,518581,197340
Houston1021,4741,337351,327370
Lee3591,7491,35436723228
Leon2881,4521,13034599269
Madison2111,8261,59223404182
Milam1222,1061,984321,453310
Montgomery6,23640,95419,22022124,0538,023
Robertson4431,8921,42029722183
San Jacinto167815626221,205181
Trinity6659050519653139
Walker4197,8207,2971042,805740
Waller2523,0982,813331,631366
Washington9223,4242,424782,590509

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 90 new cases and 523 active cases on Feb. 2.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Feb. 5, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 354,724 active cases and 2,037,888 recoveries. There have been 2,448,393 total cases reported and 20,664,753 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 37,727 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 2,136,285 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 619,452 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 4,468,600 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 323,408 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on February 4 at 3:50 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

