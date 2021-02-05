Aggie Baseball Hosts Aggie Leadoff on February 13

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball, in conjunction with the Brazos County A&M Club, hosts the ninth annual Aggie Leadoff, the “unofficial start of the 2021 campaign,” on Saturday, February 13, on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The 2021 Aggie Leadoff will be scaled down from years past due to COVID-19 safety protocols. The event follows all Texas A&M University and Southeastern Conference rules. Face coverings over the nose and mouth are required at all times except while stopped to eat and drink. Staff will be prepared to provide assistance and enforce the face covering requirement. Not complying may result in removal from the venue.

The Maroon & White scrimmage starts at 1 p.m. and will be preceded by an open batting practice beginning at 11 a.m. The BCAMC portion of the event will kick off around 10 a.m.

The Aggies will be making a presentation to the Vs. Cancer Foundation immediately prior to the scrimmage. The Vs. Cancer Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving kids’ lives by empowering athletes and communities to fund life-saving pediatric cancer efforts. Through the years, Texas A&M baseball has raised more than $150,000 for Vs. Cancer. Donations may be made on the Aggies’ Vs. Cancer website – https://team.curethekids.org/team/321270.

Past Aggie Leadoffs have included A&M players and staff getting their heads shaved as a symbol of solidarity in the fight against pediatric cancer. Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the Aggies will get their heads shaved prior to the event with an unveiling of the haircuts held in conjunction with the Vs. Cancer presentation.

The BCAMC portion of the event will be ticketed and those may be purchased at www.bcamc.org. Among items included in the ticketed portion of the event is a delicious “grab-and-go” lunch and entry in a raffle for prizes.

The scrimmage and batting practice are free and open to the public. Tickets only need to be purchased for those who plan to eat, partake in the raffle and other amenities provided by the Brazos County A&M Club.