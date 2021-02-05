Aggie Soccer Unveils Tentative Spring Slate

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M soccer released a tentative spring schedule as a part of the 2020-21 campaign, head coach G Guerrieri announced Friday.

For the first time in history, the NCAA will hold its soccer championship in the spring and vernal matches count as part of the regular season. The Aggies are making a push towards their 26th consecutive NCAA Division I Championship appearance and they are one of only four teams to play in every national tournament since 1995.

Texas A&M owns an 8-2-0 record on the season and won a share of its third SEC regular-season title with a 7-1-0 mark in league play last fall.

Texas A&M has a pair of exhibition matches on the docket. The Aggies host Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday, February 18 and travel to play Baylor on Saturday, February 27.

The spring portion of regular season includes four matches, all played at Ellis Field with the possibility of two more added to the mix.

The Maroon & White open up with a match booked for Sunday, March 14 against Abilene Christian. They also host Louisiana-Lafayette (March 20), Texas State (March 27) and TCU (April 10).

The Aggies have Maroon & White games slated for March 6 and April 4. The two dates serve as placeholders for potential regular-season matches added to the schedule.

The NCAA Championship selections will be made on Sunday, April 18 with the tournament starting the following weekend.

The Aggies are weighing the merits of playing a Maroon & White game on February 13 if roster availability and weather permits.

Texas A&M Tentative 2021 Spring Soccer Schedule

2/18 Thursday Louisiana-Monroe (Exhibition) 7:00 p.m. Ellis Field

2/27 Saturday at Baylor (Exhibition) 5:00 p.m. Waco, Texas

3/6 Saturday Maroon-White Game 7:00 p.m. Ellis Field

3/14 Sunday Abilene Christian 1:30 p.m. Ellis Field

3/20 Saturday Louisiana-Lafayette 7:00 p.m. Ellis Field

3/27 Saturday Texas State 7:00 p.m. Ellis Field

4/4 Sunday Maroon-White Game 7:00 p.m. Ellis Field

4/10 Saturday TCU 7:00 p.m. Ellis Field