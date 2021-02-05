Aggressive panhandler arrested after running from College Station police

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A man with a history of aggressive outbursts was arrested yesterday in College Station after he was accused of “aggressive soliciting” and ran from College Station police.

According to police, Datarius McCoy, 28, was stopping people at a George Bush Drive gas station asking for money.

One person called police when McCoy reportedly got angry and tried to get into this person’s car. As they drove off, they say McCoy ran past with a large knife. Officers recognized his description and tracked him down in a nearby area.

There was a short chase but McCoy was arrested and charged with evading.

McCoy was previously arrested for assaulting a woman in the College Station Walmart parking lot in 2018.

