Brazos Valley healthcare worker wins free trip to Super Bowl LV

By An'Jonae Woodson
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:33 AM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Attending the Super Bowl is a once in a lifetime opportunity, especially during a pandemic, but one local healthcare worker will have the chance to do just that.

All 32 NFL teams chose four healthcare workers in their area to attend this year’s Super Bowl.

Tony Neal works at Baylor Scott and White as a Mental Health Patient Services Specialist. He’s a huge sports fan and says going to the Super Bowl is on his bucket list.

To his surprise, he became one of the four Baylor Scott and White workers to win a free Super Bowl trip, thanks to the Dallas Cowboys.

Neal says he feels honored to have been chosen, saying, “For someone to acknowledge and reward you in this kind of way, it’s just amazing.”

He also added that the Cowboy’s reward was just a bonus for doing the job he wanted to do.

If you have your own feel-good story, we want to know about it. You can submit it right now at the Feel Good Friday section of KBTX.com.

