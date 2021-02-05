Advertisement

Quick round of showers ahead of a slow (and shortlived) weekend warmup

By Max Crawford
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Friday started with an over-achieving small disturbance dropping a couple downpours area-wide, and will finish with the atmosphere during its hardest to scour out some of that lingering moisture. We may find a couple hours of blue sky ahead of sunset, but plan for the rest of Friday to be chilly - perhaps topping out near 60 at the warmest. As the rain moves out, no worries for showers on your evening walkabout! We’ll likely keep it dry from now through the start of next week, save a quick sprinkle Saturday morning.

Mild air returns this weekend. Cold upper 30 / low 40° mornings will turn into upper 60 / near 70° afternoons. Even warmer Monday as thermometers climb back to the mid-70s. Colder air still looks on track to take over much of the upcoming week. First cold front is scheduled to arrive during the day Tuesday, dropping temperatures as the chill takes over. A second front -- one with Arctic air support behind it -- is slated to arrive late Wednesday into early Thursday. This could bring a stretch of days with lows at or below freezing and afternoons that may only warm to the upper 30s and low 40s. Forecast is still a bit foggy when it comes to the fine details -- check back for updates on the extent of the cold and if anything may try to fall from the sky while we are stuck in the heart of winter.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower before 3pm. High: 59. Wind: ENE 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 41. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower or drizzle possible. High: 69. Wind: SE becoming W 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 37. Wind: light and variable.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Datarius McCoy, 28
Aggressive panhandler arrested after running from College Station police
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
St. Joseph announces fewer vaccine doses allocated next week
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
43 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, 102 new cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
105 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, 44 residents hospitalized

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
Super Bowl Sunday plans sit in fantastic shape ahead of a bigger chill potential next week
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Quick weekend warm up with eyes on next week
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Bringing February back: 20° cooler Friday
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Toasty and Windy Thursday afternoon, cooler air not far