Quick round of showers ahead of a slow (and shortlived) weekend warmup

Friday started with an over-achieving small disturbance dropping a couple downpours area-wide, and will finish with the atmosphere during its hardest to scour out some of that lingering moisture. We may find a couple hours of blue sky ahead of sunset, but plan for the rest of Friday to be chilly - perhaps topping out near 60 at the warmest. As the rain moves out, no worries for showers on your evening walkabout! We’ll likely keep it dry from now through the start of next week, save a quick sprinkle Saturday morning.

Mild air returns this weekend. Cold upper 30 / low 40° mornings will turn into upper 60 / near 70° afternoons. Even warmer Monday as thermometers climb back to the mid-70s. Colder air still looks on track to take over much of the upcoming week. First cold front is scheduled to arrive during the day Tuesday, dropping temperatures as the chill takes over. A second front -- one with Arctic air support behind it -- is slated to arrive late Wednesday into early Thursday. This could bring a stretch of days with lows at or below freezing and afternoons that may only warm to the upper 30s and low 40s. Forecast is still a bit foggy when it comes to the fine details -- check back for updates on the extent of the cold and if anything may try to fall from the sky while we are stuck in the heart of winter.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower before 3pm. High: 59. Wind: ENE 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 41. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower or drizzle possible. High: 69. Wind: SE becoming W 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 37. Wind: light and variable.

