Bryan Planning & Zoning Commission votes to postpone zoning changes in parts of Midtown

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Planning and Zoning Commission voted Thursday to postpone their decision on making zoning changes to areas of Midtown in Bryan.

The ultimate decision came after two previous votes, one motion to postpone and another to adopt, ended in a 3-3 tie. Because the meeting could not advance with a failed motion, one of the commissioners changed his vote to postpone in order to break the deadlock.

The City of Bryan’s proposal seeks to rezone the area along South College Avenue as the Midtown Corridor District and the area north of Northgate as the Midtown High-Density District.

“There was an area in there that we proposed to make a major change to kind of convert it from a neighborhood to a much higher density walkable environment,” City of Bryan Planning Administrator Randy Haynes said.

The proposed reclassifications would allow new types of development, such as townhomes, hotels, businesses, to be constructed.

“What we’re trying to do is move a lot of the restrictions,” Haynes said. “We’re trying to simplify the ordinance all along the South College, Old College, and College Main corridor.”

The commission decided to delay their decision due to questions from concerned residents and property owners saying the proposed changes will hurt their livelihoods. Some of them cited potential new restrictions.

“My business supports five families, and if I can’t grow, what am I supposed to do?” Kay Leonard, who owns Leonard Motors on Coulter Drive, said. “What about us people who have got a lot of money, a lot of energy, and a lot of time invested in our property?”

Others like Billy Sharp, who owns properties in some of the areas up for potential rezoning, pointed to forced compliance changes that would fall to their responsibility.

“I’ve got to do work to all these other properties, and it just seems to me, ‘Oh it’s so easy. Just fix this or just change this,’” Sharp said. “But that’s not real life. Real-life is we have to come up with the money for these changes.”

The commission will reconsider the proposed zoning changes at their meeting on March 4.

