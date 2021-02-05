Advertisement

Bryan Planning & Zoning Commission votes to postpone zoning changes in parts of Midtown

By Andy Krauss
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Planning and Zoning Commission voted Thursday to postpone their decision on making zoning changes to areas of Midtown in Bryan.

The ultimate decision came after two previous votes, one motion to postpone and another to adopt, ended in a 3-3 tie. Because the meeting could not advance with a failed motion, one of the commissioners changed his vote to postpone in order to break the deadlock.

The City of Bryan’s proposal seeks to rezone the area along South College Avenue as the Midtown Corridor District and the area north of Northgate as the Midtown High-Density District.

“There was an area in there that we proposed to make a major change to kind of convert it from a neighborhood to a much higher density walkable environment,” City of Bryan Planning Administrator Randy Haynes said.

The proposed reclassifications would allow new types of development, such as townhomes, hotels, businesses, to be constructed.

“What we’re trying to do is move a lot of the restrictions,” Haynes said. “We’re trying to simplify the ordinance all along the South College, Old College, and College Main corridor.”

The commission decided to delay their decision due to questions from concerned residents and property owners saying the proposed changes will hurt their livelihoods. Some of them cited potential new restrictions.

“My business supports five families, and if I can’t grow, what am I supposed to do?” Kay Leonard, who owns Leonard Motors on Coulter Drive, said. “What about us people who have got a lot of money, a lot of energy, and a lot of time invested in our property?”

Others like Billy Sharp, who owns properties in some of the areas up for potential rezoning, pointed to forced compliance changes that would fall to their responsibility.

“I’ve got to do work to all these other properties, and it just seems to me, ‘Oh it’s so easy. Just fix this or just change this,’” Sharp said. “But that’s not real life. Real-life is we have to come up with the money for these changes.”

The commission will reconsider the proposed zoning changes at their meeting on March 4.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Datarius McCoy, 28
Aggressive panhandler arrested after running from College Station police
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
St. Joseph announces fewer vaccine doses allocated next week
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
43 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, 102 new cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
105 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, 44 residents hospitalized

Latest News

Correct Saturday Evening Weather Update 2/6
Correct Saturday Evening Weather Update 2/6
Tru Sparkle Inceptions vendor table at the Culturally Rooted Marketplace
Local black-owned businesses host marketplace event and black history program in College Station
Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force Incident Commander Tradd Mills stands in the KBTX...
Message from Brazos County vaccine team featured in KBTX Super Bowl LV commercial
Brazos Valley Blessings Food Drive
Local Facebook group host food drive in Bryan
Hearne wins first district title in 20 years.
Hearne girl’s basketball district title has family value