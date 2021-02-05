Bryan Police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in Old Hearne Road area

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are seeing more vehicle burglaries in the last two days. At least a dozen cases have been reported in the Old Hearne Road area and some surrounding streets.

Police and residents tell us some vehicles were only rummaged through while others had cash, a purse and other items stolen. Vehicles appear to have been left unlocked.

The burglaries happened near homes on Old Hearne Road, Stevens Drive, Caleb Court as well as an RV Park.

Residents along Old Hearne Road are on high alert after the vehicle burglaries.

”It’s really devastating knowing all of this is happening right now,” said Elisa Nieto Martinez of Bryan. She wasn’t hit but her next door neighbor and others on Caleb Court were.

”They had found a lot of mess around I don’t know what they were looking for but they didn’t take nothing valuable or anything like that. And then our neighbors down the street, they have some cars as well and they opened the cars and they didn’t take nothing valuable. The lady down the road said that she had an expensive sunglasses and they didn’t even take them so we don’t’ know what they’re looking for,” Martinez said.

Vehicle burglaries were also reported at an RV park on Stevens Drive while another neighbor on the street said his wife had headphones taken from her vehicle.

”Unfortunately all these reports have one thing in common and that’s been unlocked doors,” said Officer Kole Taylor with the Bryan Police Department.

Taylor said they haven’t identified any suspects yet.

“A very high percentage of our vehicle burglaries are from unlocked doors. We rarely see the days of people breaking windows and forcing entry to get things just because one it’s loud and it can be dangerous because thieves have cut themselves,” he explained

Martinez says she and her family keep their doors locked and also recently added a camera after someone egged their cars.

”Now that everything like this is happening people don’t feel safe. We know that people have to lock their cars,” Martinez said.

Police are asking residents that live in that area to check any doorbell or surveillance cameras to see if any suspicious activity was caught and to send it their way. BPD can be reached at (979) 209-5300.

