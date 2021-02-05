Celebrate Bryan restaurants throughout the month of February

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the entire month of February travel through Bryan enjoying cuisine from Italian to Mexican to BBQ and more during Bryan’s Restaurant Month.

“We want to serve you,” said, Steve Turner, The Kyle House and Polite Coffee Co owner. “Nothing makes us happier than getting the opportunity to make your day better.”

Across the City of Bryan, a multitude of restaurants are offering deals for guests from discounts to feature menu items. There is even the opportunity to win prizes.

Deals and discounts can be redeemed by using the free “Bryan Restaurant Month Pass,” which will be sent to your phone via text and email, according to Destination Bryan. A mobile app is not required.

To sign up for the “Bryan Restaurant Month Pass,” click here.

“All of our restaurants have been struggling with the pandemic,” said Cody Whitten, owner of J. Cody’s Steak and Barbeque.

Restaurant owners are encouraging people to participate because they are still feeling the impacts of the pandemic.

“We just need people to come out,” said Patrick Taylor, Executive Chef at the Campfire Restaurant at The Stella Hotel. “We are a vital part of the community, and we want the community to come out and be a part of it also.”

Originally, the event has just been a week-long, but now it has been extended for a whole month, and restaurant owners are excited about the extension.

“I love it,” said David Posadas, owner of Taco Crave. “Everybody has a chance. If you don’t have time to go in one week, then you have the next week or the next week after that to go visit one of your local restaurants.”

Below is a press release from Destination Bryan, explaining Restaurant Month:

Destination Bryan is pleased to announce Bryan Restaurant Month presented by Engel & Völkers, a highlight of the diverse culinary offerings in Bryan. We invite the community to visit participating restaurants throughout the month of February to take advantage of special offerings and a chance to win 1 of 3 Bryan staycation packages. Each time a participant checks in at a local restaurant using their Bryan Restaurant Month Passport, ENGEL & VÖLKERS will donate $1 to the Brazos Valley Food Bank, up to $1000.

Bryan Restaurant Month- Taco Crave (Fallon Appleton)

If participants check into at least 15 participating restaurants by February 28, they will earn 1 entry to win a Bryan staycation package. If they check in at every participating restaurant by the end of February, participants will earn 2 bonus entries. Staycation packages include stays at The Stella Hotel, Best Western Premier, Tru by Hilton, restaurant and retail gift cards, and tickets to Aggieland Safari.

Bryan Restaurant Month is not only a great opportunity to showcase the incredible restaurants to our community, but is also a chance to give back.” said Katelyn Brown, Community Engagement Manager for Destination Bryan. “We are excited to partner with Engel & Volkers for the donations to the Brazos Valley Food Bank and look forward to encouraging community members to support local businesses for a good cause. Bryan Restaurant Month is a good opportunity to try a new restaurant, share your favorite place with friends and help boost the local economy.”

The Bryan Restaurant Month Pass is now open. Sign up for free to gain access to deals, earn entries for prizes, and make an impact in our community.

