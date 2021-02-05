COVID in Context: Calculating ‘excess deaths’ during the pandemic compared to previous years

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Millions of Americans die every year for thousands of different reasons. In 2020, COVID-19 was one of them.

What impact did the pandemic have, overall, on the number of deaths in the United States?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks death predictions and “excess deaths,” or deaths in an amount more than the highest threshold of expected deaths.

For the U.S., most weeks in 2020 brought excess deaths, sometimes as many as 20,000:

Credit: CDC (Credit: CDC)

In Texas, the pattern is similar, with weekly excess deaths occasionally reaching 2,000:

Credit: CDC (Credit: CDC)

During the pandemic, the CDC has also tracked which of these deaths are attributable to COVID-19.

In the United States:

Credit: CDC (Credit: CDC)

In Texas:

Credit: CDC (Credit: CDC)

These charts are customizable to answer specific questions on the CDC’s excess deaths dashboard here.

