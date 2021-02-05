Elementary students collect donations for their community

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Madisonville CISD made a generous donation this week to the Son-Shine Outreach Center.

Madisonville Elementary delivered a truck full of items that students collected in class.

The effort was in celebration of 100 days of school and the students were challenged to collect 100 toiletry items.

Thousands of items were collected and given back to help their community.

This was the second year that the donation event happened in Madisonville.

The Son-Shine Center is located at 320 N May Street.

