Local organizations working to improve vaccine accessibility in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Transit District is stepping up to do its part to help residents in the Brazos Valley get their COVID-19 vaccines.

The district is providing transportation services free of charge to residents in Angelina, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Jasper, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Newton, Polk, Robertson, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity, Walker, and Washington counties.

Taslima Khandaker, Brazos Transit District Director of Planning and Development, says not having transportation should not stop anyone from getting the vaccine if they want it.

“We want to make sure the public has an opportunity to obtain their COVID vaccine,” said Khandaker. “We don’t want transportation to limit their ability to receive the vaccine and so BTD is there as a resource.”

Khandaker says scheduling your ride is very simple and all you have to do is call,and they will get you there.

“In regards to the transportation method, it is our Demand & Response shuttle that will come and pick you up,” said Khandaker. “Once your appointment is scheduled for the COVID vaccine, you would contact BTD and let us know when your appointment date is and time and a pickup and drop off location. Once that’s scheduled, we will make sure that we get you to that specific location.”

To schedule a ride, call 979-778-0607 or 1-800-272-0039

Another resource for help is the United Way of the Brazos Valley. They’re working to help people who need assistance registering to receive a vaccine. But it will take some time. Peggi Goss is the Vice President of Community Impact for the UWBV. She says they are putting some additional processes in place and that things could take shape in the next few weeks.

“The United Way of the Brazos Valley is focused on helping with the registration process and I know that’s been frustrating for quite a few people,” said Goss. “Appointments can’t be available if we don’t have the vaccines to push. So soon as those appointments are available, you’re going to see more opportunities to sign up and set an appointment. So please be patient.”

Goss says the 2-1-1 number is up and running. However, they are unable to register people for the vaccine. They can only assist by pointing people in the right direction for help.

“We’re going to be supporting people who receive the email to register for an appointment time. If they have questions, we’ll be assisting, working the inbox for responses to the questions,” said Goss. “But again that’s really for the people that have questions registering for an appointment time.”

Goss also says the best resource available in reference to vaccines is the Brazos County Health District.

“We would hope that everyone knows at this point to go to the Brazos County Health District’s website and check to see what vaccines are available and where they can register for the waitlist,” said Goss.

If you are in Phase 1A or 1B and eligible to receive the vaccine, please check the COVID‑19 Vaccination Hub Providers page to find a hub near you and learn how to register. You can also check the websites of providers on the Texas COVID‑19 Vaccine Availability map to see if they have enough vaccine supply at this time.

In Brazos County, a vaccination hub is open at the Brazos Center, but it is currently by appointment only and there is currently a waitlist. To be placed on a waiting list, sign up with St. Joseph Health by clicking here. When the hub is open, vaccines will only be given to those who have registered online.

Vaccines are also being sent to the following providers, but supplies are very limited. You should not assume vaccines are available at this time.

