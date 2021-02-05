Advertisement

No. 7 Texas A&M tops LSU 54-41 at Reed Arena

By John Wilson
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:20 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 7th ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team beat LSU 54-41 Thursday night at Reed Arena. The win ended a three-game losing streak to LSU. With the victory, the Aggies improve to 17-1 on the season and 8-1 in SEC play.

Kayla Wells led Texas A&M in scoring with 14 points. Aaliyah Wilson scored 11 points for the Aggies.

Texas A&M will return to action on February 7 to face 16th ranked Arkansas at Reed Arena. Tip-off is set or 2 pm and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

