Quick weekend warm up with eyes on next week

Saturday starts chilly in the mid 40s with a few sprinkles/stray showers possible early in the morning. As a quick boundary moves across the area throughout the day, the cloud cover will clear out from west to east through the afternoon with more sunshine in store ahead of sunset. Breezy conditions will then move into the Brazos Valley Saturday with wind gusts up to 25 mph as afternoon highs head for the 70 degree mark.

Super Bowl Sunday plans look to sit in fantastic shape as daytime highs head for the mid 60s by the afternoon after starting the day off in the upper 30s. Thermometers climb back to the 70s Monday ahead of a bigger chill potential to follow through the upcoming week. A pair of cold fronts look to reach for the Brazos Valley with the first one arriving as early as Tuesday, dropping temperatures throughout the day. A bigger wave of Arctic air is slated to arrive Thursday which could bring a stretch of days with lows at or below freezing and afternoons that may only warm up to the 30s and 40s into next weekend. We’ll continue to fine-tune the details over the next several days, so keep checking back for updates on the impacts that we could see across the Brazos Valley.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower or drizzle possible, then gradual clearing into the afternoon. High: 70. Wind: S becoming NW 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph+.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 37. Wind: light and variable.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 65. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 45. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

