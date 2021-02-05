St. Joseph announces fewer vaccine doses allocated next week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Heath, the organization supplying the Brazos Center vaccine hub, announced Friday they would only be receiving 2,000 first doses and 1,000 second doses for the week of Feb. 8.

In the first week of operation, hub officials vaccinated more than 4,500 people with hopes of giving 5,000 shots a week for the next few weeks.

Some people who have signed up on the St. Joseph website to get their shots next week are being notified through email that their appointments are being rescheduled for the week of Feb. 15. Anyone who had an appointment for Tuesday afternoon Feb. 9, Wednesday Feb. 10 or Thursday Feb. 11 should expect to see an email informing them they are moving to the following week.

St. Joseph also said in a press release anyone scheduled for their second vaccine dose at St. Joseph Health MatureWell, the Bryan hospital, or College Station hospital should look for an email rescheduling their appointment. St. Joseph stresses for people to not panic about missing the window for a second shot, saying that many people will still be inside the window as outlined by the CDC.

Any volunteers scheduled for shifts during next week should also get a notification about these changes.

St. Joseph acknowledges this is disappointing news to hear and they hoped they to get the same amount as this week, but have to rely on the state for allocation.

