St Joseph Health opening The Brazos Valley Pavilion for Women at College Station hospital

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -All St. Joseph Health women and children services will be moved from the Bryan hospital to the College Station hospital. Starting Monday The Brazos Valley Pavilion will officially open after construction took place nearly a year ago.

“We’re just literally transitioning from one town to another,” said Stacy Stuenkel Director of Women and Children Services.

The Brazos Valley Pavilion for Women will offer labor and delivery, postpartum care, neonatal, pediatric inpatient services, and women services.

The new space will have five antepartum rooms, 14 delivery and labor rooms, and 17 postpartum rooms.

Stuenkel says a new feature will be 13 private NICU suites.

“It allows mom to bond with baby and their significant other to truly have that one-on-one time without having a lot of outside interruptions. They have a closed area to just themselves and really have a good bonding experience. That time is so hard and it can be very emotional with a lot going on so it’s phenomenal that we have that,” said Stuenkel.

After some COVID-19 setbacks, Stuenkel says they’re ready for business.

“It is truly amazing to see everything finally come together in all aspects. It’s been a huge team effort,” said Stuenkel.

Pavilion amenities include:

OB Hospitalist Program (24/7) OB physicians in house)

24/7 Anesthesia Providers on site

Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Partnership with Texas Children’s Hospital’s Neonatologist

Private NICU rooms

Gynecology and Robotic Gynecology Services

Ronald McDonald House Charities Family Rooms

These services will no longer be available at the Bryan hospital.

Patients coming to the Brazos Valley Pavilion for Women will enter at the outpatient surgery entrance of the College Station hospital. After hours, patients should enter via the ER.

You can find more information about the latest edition of the College Station hospital by clicking here.

