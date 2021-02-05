Texas A&M, Brazos Transit District partnering to bring new electric buses to community

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - New emissions-free buses will be rolling around the Texas A&M campus soon.

Texas A&M has ordered three all-electric buses that run on batteries. The buses cost nearly $1 million each, but most of the costs are covered by grant money Brazos Transit District was able to receive. Brazos Transit District is also adding some to their fleet.

Texas A&M has already installed the charging stations for them in West Campus.

”We’re excited to get them here, do some evaluating on them. Run them on, we’re going to start running them on some of our campus routes. Evaluate mileage and performance, maintenance, charging. All of those kind of deal and then eventually move them to run on all of our routes,” said Justin Tippy, Texas A&M Transportation Services Transit Manager.

They also are purchasing 24 diesel buses as part of the grant.

Several new all-electric buses are coming to Texas A&M and Brazos Transit District this spring. I have new information on their rollout. Posted by Clay Falls on Friday, February 5, 2021

”BTD was eligible to apply for the grant because we are a designated transit agency within the area so we saw this as a great opportunity to work with A&M to implement an all electric flee,” said Taslima Khandaker, Brazos Transit District Director of Planning and Development.

Those new buses are expected to arrive in May.

We have more information on the company that makes them, Proterra, here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.