Texas A&M launches Green Labs Certification Program

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University launched its Green Labs Certification Program (GLCP) to promote sustainable practices across campus.

The program will encourage the school’s roughly 1,000 lab groups (with over 3,500 lab spaces) to conserve more water and energy, use greener chemicals, recycle more, and engage in other environmentally friendly techniques.

Assistant Manager of Environmental Management at the Texas A&M Department of Environmental Health and Safety Tassie Hermann says certification is based on a points system for labs that complete these kinds of sustainable practices. Gold, silver, and bronze certification levels can be achieved. Each lab will have to renew its certification every three years.

“Our labs have big environmental impacts on things we do here, so we’re just trying to get the word out there are things they can do differently,” Hermann said.

“As a research scientist doing all the hands-on work, I see the amount of waste I create. I see what kind of energy and water I use just to do my daily job,” a 5th-year Ph.D. candidate in biochemistry and biophysics Laith Harb said. “I thought there’s got to be a way we can reduce our impact of just being scientists.”

Harb says a lot of the certification requirements boil down to proper use and maintenance of lab equipment.

“For example, we regularly scrape our ultra-low, -80 degrees celsius freezers to make sure they are running as efficiently as possible,” Harb said. “We also thaw our freezers at least once annually to make sure they don’t have too much frost buildup.”

Hermann also says there’s a bit of a financial incentive for the school’s labs to engage in greener practices. Because they often lead to lower costs, participating labs can save their respective departments some money by not taking as large a chunk out of its budget.

Because of the school’s stature as one of the nation’s leading research institutions, one of the goals is to make Texas A&M a leader in sustainable lab practices and serve as a model for other large universities.

“A&M is making great strides in their sustainable and environmental efforts,” Hermann said. “This is just going to make us one step better than the school down the road or a couple of states over. Not only that, but students are starting to look at these types of things when choosing schools. I think by putting this into play, it’s really going to help get the word out to them that we really do care about the environment and our sustainability efforts here at Texas A&M.”

The school is focusing on getting its chemical labs certified at this point in time but hopes to begin certifying all its labs on campus by the summer.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.