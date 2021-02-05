Advertisement

Texas A&M launches Green Labs Certification Program

By Andy Krauss
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University launched its Green Labs Certification Program (GLCP) to promote sustainable practices across campus.

The program will encourage the school’s roughly 1,000 lab groups (with over 3,500 lab spaces) to conserve more water and energy, use greener chemicals, recycle more, and engage in other environmentally friendly techniques.

Assistant Manager of Environmental Management at the Texas A&M Department of Environmental Health and Safety Tassie Hermann says certification is based on a points system for labs that complete these kinds of sustainable practices. Gold, silver, and bronze certification levels can be achieved. Each lab will have to renew its certification every three years.

“Our labs have big environmental impacts on things we do here, so we’re just trying to get the word out there are things they can do differently,” Hermann said.

“As a research scientist doing all the hands-on work, I see the amount of waste I create. I see what kind of energy and water I use just to do my daily job,” a 5th-year Ph.D. candidate in biochemistry and biophysics Laith Harb said. “I thought there’s got to be a way we can reduce our impact of just being scientists.”

Harb says a lot of the certification requirements boil down to proper use and maintenance of lab equipment.

“For example, we regularly scrape our ultra-low, -80 degrees celsius freezers to make sure they are running as efficiently as possible,” Harb said. “We also thaw our freezers at least once annually to make sure they don’t have too much frost buildup.”

Hermann also says there’s a bit of a financial incentive for the school’s labs to engage in greener practices. Because they often lead to lower costs, participating labs can save their respective departments some money by not taking as large a chunk out of its budget.

Because of the school’s stature as one of the nation’s leading research institutions, one of the goals is to make Texas A&M a leader in sustainable lab practices and serve as a model for other large universities.

“A&M is making great strides in their sustainable and environmental efforts,” Hermann said. “This is just going to make us one step better than the school down the road or a couple of states over. Not only that, but students are starting to look at these types of things when choosing schools. I think by putting this into play, it’s really going to help get the word out to them that we really do care about the environment and our sustainability efforts here at Texas A&M.”

The school is focusing on getting its chemical labs certified at this point in time but hopes to begin certifying all its labs on campus by the summer.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Datarius McCoy, 28
Aggressive panhandler arrested after running from College Station police
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
St. Joseph announces fewer vaccine doses allocated next week
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
43 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, 102 new cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
105 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, 44 residents hospitalized

Latest News

Correct Saturday Evening Weather Update 2/6
Correct Saturday Evening Weather Update 2/6
Tru Sparkle Inceptions vendor table at the Culturally Rooted Marketplace
Local black-owned businesses host marketplace event and black history program in College Station
Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force Incident Commander Tradd Mills stands in the KBTX...
Message from Brazos County vaccine team featured in KBTX Super Bowl LV commercial
Brazos Valley Blessings Food Drive
Local Facebook group host food drive in Bryan
Hearne wins first district title in 20 years.
Hearne girl’s basketball district title has family value