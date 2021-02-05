Advertisement

This week’s Classroom Champion is Emma King.

Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:38 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Emma King. The Bryan High School Senior has a 4.6 GPA, and is currently ranked in the top 5 percent of her class.

“Emma is a Senior in IB Biology, so this is her second year in IB Biology. She is a wonderful student to have in class. She’s very very sweet…always really good at working with others and helping out her classmates. I can tell she is really dedicated to both school and also her extra curricular’s. Like tennis and everything else she is involved with.” - Celine Mejia, Teacher

“You know, I think she’s got a lot of intrinsic motivation. She wants to be successful. She doesn’t let things stop her or slow her down. She perceivers….through just about any challenge that can come her way. She is going to find a solution. She has a drive to be successful. she’s always going to be the person that is willing to put in the work. No questions asked she’s going to get the job done, and so the other members of the team see that and can feed off of that.” - Jordan Kazmierski, Coach

“Being a student athlete is definitely a challenge, but that’s kind of what I like about it. I usually just try to take things slow and give both athletics and academics my all. So I actually have a quote I like to live by a lot and it says “Do something today that your future self will thank you for.” So I just really like to not focus on my future and just really put most of my effort and dedication into the present. Because if I work hard now I can be confident that my future is full of the opportunities that I strive for,” says King.

After high school, Emma will attend The University of Texas or Baylor University.

Congratulations to Emma King of Bryan High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Classroom Champions, sponsored by American Momentum Bank.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Datarius McCoy, 28
Aggressive panhandler arrested after running from College Station police
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
St. Joseph announces fewer vaccine doses allocated next week
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
43 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, 102 new cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
105 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, 44 residents hospitalized

Latest News

Sam Houston State Basketball
Kats get revenge with 72-58 win over Nicholls
Bryan Offensive Coordinator David Beal coaches the Vikings during a home win over Shoemaker on...
Longtime Bryan assistant and former A&M quarterback David Beal passes away
Texas A&M Basketball
No. 7 Texas A&M Squares off Against No. 16 Arkansas in SEC Rematch
No. 9 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Challenges No. 4 Baylor for ITA Indoor Spot
Hearne wins first district title in 20 years.
Hearne girl’s basketball district title has family value