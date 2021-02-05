This week’s Classroom Champion is Emma King.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Emma King. The Bryan High School Senior has a 4.6 GPA, and is currently ranked in the top 5 percent of her class.

“Emma is a Senior in IB Biology, so this is her second year in IB Biology. She is a wonderful student to have in class. She’s very very sweet…always really good at working with others and helping out her classmates. I can tell she is really dedicated to both school and also her extra curricular’s. Like tennis and everything else she is involved with.” - Celine Mejia, Teacher

“You know, I think she’s got a lot of intrinsic motivation. She wants to be successful. She doesn’t let things stop her or slow her down. She perceivers….through just about any challenge that can come her way. She is going to find a solution. She has a drive to be successful. she’s always going to be the person that is willing to put in the work. No questions asked she’s going to get the job done, and so the other members of the team see that and can feed off of that.” - Jordan Kazmierski, Coach

“Being a student athlete is definitely a challenge, but that’s kind of what I like about it. I usually just try to take things slow and give both athletics and academics my all. So I actually have a quote I like to live by a lot and it says “Do something today that your future self will thank you for.” So I just really like to not focus on my future and just really put most of my effort and dedication into the present. Because if I work hard now I can be confident that my future is full of the opportunities that I strive for,” says King.

After high school, Emma will attend The University of Texas or Baylor University.

Congratulations to Emma King of Bryan High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

