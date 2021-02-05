Four local state lawmakers named to committees for 2021 legislative session

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Local representatives in the Texas State Senate and the State House of Representatives received their committee assignments for the 2021 state legislative session.

State Sen. Charles Schwertner has been appointed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to serve as Chair of the Senate Committee on Administration.

“I am honored by Lt. Gov. Patrick’s trust in my ability to lead this important committee,” said Schwertner. “The Senate Committee on Administration handles a broad range of issues that impact the people of Texas and I will work hard to ensure that all Texans have the opportunity to be heard.”

Schwertner will also serve on the State Senate Committees on Finance, Business and Commerce, Education, and State Affairs.

State Rep. John Raney has been appointed to the State House Committees on Appropriations and Higher Education.

“Having a seat at the table on two committees that have such a huge impact on our community is a blessing, and I vow to continue making the most of this opportunity by looking out for and protecting the best interests of Bryan-College Station,” Raney said. “I’m happy and proud to be on both committees.”

Raney says he’s thankful for the appointment to the Committee on Appropriations. He has previously served on both committees in the four prior legislative sessions.

State Rep. Kyle Kacal was appointed to the State House Committees on Natural Resources and Environmental Regulation.

“The Committee on Natural Resources has the vital role of developing and overseeing the land and water resources of Texas,” said Kacal. “I look forward to serving my constituents on these committees and fighting to keep Texas the best state to live, work, and raise a family.”

Including the current 2021 session, Kacal has served on the Committee on Environmental Regulation for five sessions.

State Rep. Ben Leman has been appointed by Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan as the Vice-Chair for the House Committee on Land and Resource Management. He will also serve on the State House Committees on Energy Resources and Calendars.

“I am honored that Speaker Dade Phelan appointed me to these three very important committees,” said Leman. “From deciding the appropriate placement of bills and resolutions on the floor calendar to preserving private property rights to ensuring Texas’ conservation of our energy resources, each committee has a unique impact on House District 13.”

Leman says now that he has his committee assignments he is ready to get this Legislative Session going and address the needs of House District 13, which include Austin, Burleson, Colorado, Fayette, Grimes, Lavaca, and Washington counties.

