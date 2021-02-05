What healthcare professionals say you need to look out for after recovering from COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As thousands of Brazos County residents continue to recover from COVID-19, local healthcare professionals stress the importance of looking out for symptoms that could be an effect of the virus.

Dr. Lon Young, Chief Medical Officer for Caprock Health Systems, says that it’s important to stay on top of any changes that could happen after the virus.

“Many of the negative effects of COVID-19 are related to vasculitis, which is inflammation of the blood vessels. Some of that can be in the heart, it can be in the brain, and they can be in the legs,” said Dr. Young. “Anytime you’ve got vasculitis, the immune system is involved. So certainly it’s reasonable to consider, ‘is this going to cause problems ahead for people long-term?”

Still, he says that most people will just experience a couple of months of chronic fatigue.

With COVID-19 only in the United States for a year, Dr. Young stresses that there is a lot of information that is still yet to be gathered because the virus is so new.

“We haven’t made it far enough out to really quantify that, or get an idea of what percentage of patients will have that and so forth. But it’s something that we are seeing some of already, and expect that will continue,” said Dr. Young.

The Brazos County Health Department is reporting 14,316 Brazos County residents considered to be recovered from COVID-19.

As time goes on, and more people continue to recover from the virus, Dr. Young expects more information to be able to pinpoint susceptible groups who could more likely see these effects.

“We know there’s been some evidence in the literature about effects in the heart, and increased risk for cardiomyopathy, or weakening of the heart. So are those limited to a timeframe of the illness or are those potentially gonna be ongoing chronic?” said Dr. Young.

The best thing to do, according to Young, is to just try to avoid the virus completely. If you have been exposed, he says it’s important to watch out for signs of clotting, especially long term symptoms of the virus, swelling in the legs, and difficulty breathing.

“It still remains critical that people understand that avoiding the virus is by far the best plan and the safest way to conduct ourselves,” said Dr. Young.

