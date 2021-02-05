What makes the perfect Super Bowl ad? Here’s a breakdown of some early 2021 favorites

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Super Bowl LV kicks off on KBTX Sunday, Feb. 7, at 5:30 p.m.

While millions of fans will be watching for the football itself, millions more are tuning in for the infamous Super Bowl ads as companies pay top-dollar for a slice of the airtime between plays.

Akshaya Sreenivasan is a clinical assistant professor in marketing at the Texas A&M Mays Business School. She joined Brazos Valley This Morning to break down what works--or doesn’t--about a handful of this year’s biggest Super Bowl ads. See the video player above for the full conversation.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.