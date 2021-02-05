Advertisement

What makes the perfect Super Bowl ad? Here’s a breakdown of some early 2021 favorites

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:22 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Super Bowl LV kicks off on KBTX Sunday, Feb. 7, at 5:30 p.m.

While millions of fans will be watching for the football itself, millions more are tuning in for the infamous Super Bowl ads as companies pay top-dollar for a slice of the airtime between plays.

Akshaya Sreenivasan is a clinical assistant professor in marketing at the Texas A&M Mays Business School. She joined Brazos Valley This Morning to break down what works--or doesn’t--about a handful of this year’s biggest Super Bowl ads. See the video player above for the full conversation.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Datarius McCoy, 28
Aggressive panhandler arrested after running from College Station police
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
St. Joseph announces fewer vaccine doses allocated next week
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
43 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, 102 new cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
105 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, 44 residents hospitalized

Latest News

Correct Saturday Evening Weather Update 2/6
Correct Saturday Evening Weather Update 2/6
Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force Incident Commander Tradd Mills stands in the KBTX...
Message from Brazos County vaccine team featured in KBTX Super Bowl LV commercial
Hearne wins first district title in 20 years.
Hearne girl’s basketball district title has family value
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
105 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, 44 residents hospitalized
Hearne girl's basketball district title has family value
Hearne girl's basketball district title has family value