Woman from Brazos County District Attorney’s Office appointed to Texas crime victim council

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local woman who works at the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office has been appointed to the Texas Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Melissa Carter, of Bryan, is the Victims Assistance Coordinator for the Brazos County District Attorney and the coordinator for the Brazos County Domestic Violence High Risk Team.

The council is charged with conducting an in-depth analysis of the impact of crime on victims, close relatives of deceased victims, guardians of victims and society.

Along with her already extensive resume of qualifications, Carter is also a former member board member of Brazos County Domestic Violence Task Force. Additionally, she is a member of Brazos County Sexual Assault Response Team, Brazos Valley Child Abduction Response Team and a former member of Scotty’s House Multidisciplinary Task Force.

Carter’s council term is set to expire Jan. 31, 2022.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.