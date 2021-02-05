Advertisement

Woman from Brazos County District Attorney’s Office appointed to Texas crime victim council

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Melissa Carter to the Texas Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council
Office of the Texas Governor | Greg Abbott
Office of the Texas Governor | Greg Abbott(Office of the Texas Governor | Greg Abbott)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local woman who works at the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office has been appointed to the Texas Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Melissa Carter, of Bryan, is the Victims Assistance Coordinator for the Brazos County District Attorney and the coordinator for the Brazos County Domestic Violence High Risk Team.

The council is charged with conducting an in-depth analysis of the impact of crime on victims, close relatives of deceased victims, guardians of victims and society.

Along with her already extensive resume of qualifications, Carter is also a former member board member of Brazos County Domestic Violence Task Force. Additionally, she is a member of Brazos County Sexual Assault Response Team, Brazos Valley Child Abduction Response Team and a former member of Scotty’s House Multidisciplinary Task Force.

Carter’s council term is set to expire Jan. 31, 2022.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Datarius McCoy, 28
Aggressive panhandler arrested after running from College Station police
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
St. Joseph announces fewer vaccine doses allocated next week
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
43 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, 102 new cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
105 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, 44 residents hospitalized

Latest News

Correct Saturday Evening Weather Update 2/6
Correct Saturday Evening Weather Update 2/6
Tru Sparkle Inceptions vendor table at the Culturally Rooted Marketplace
Local black-owned businesses host marketplace event and black history program in College Station
Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force Incident Commander Tradd Mills stands in the KBTX...
Message from Brazos County vaccine team featured in KBTX Super Bowl LV commercial
Brazos Valley Blessings Food Drive
Local Facebook group host food drive in Bryan
Hearne wins first district title in 20 years.
Hearne girl’s basketball district title has family value