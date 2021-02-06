105 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, 44 residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 105 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,470 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 181 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

14,527 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

40 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,348 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 406 active probable cases and there have been 2,942 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 16,178. There have been 166,967 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 87 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 133 percent.

Currently, there are 44 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 650 staffed hospital beds with 104 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 58 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 82 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 84 1,638 1,528 26 2,296 543 Brazos 1,470 16,178 14,527 181 13,004 2,552 Burleson 519 1992 1,445 28 1,033 342 Grimes 643 3229 2,528 58 1,260 373 Houston 102 1,485 1348 35 1,374 461 Lee 375 1,780 1,369 36 824 247 Leon 293 1,461 1,134 34 623 202 Madison 214 1,829 1,592 23 426 183 Milam 60 1,239 11,79 33 1,563 345 Montgomery 5,516 41,310 19,421 223 24,573 6,648 Robertson 455 1,902 1,423 29 831 184 San Jacinto 192 847 631 24 1,249 273 Trinity 74 601 508 19 678 192 Walker 333 7,142 7,330 103 2,912 806 Waller 241 3,128 2,853 34 1,704 422 Washington 943 3,540 2,428 79 2,928 577

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 90 new cases and 523 active cases on Feb. 2.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Feb. 2, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 346,711 active cases and 2,060,478 recoveries. There have been 2,463,346 total cases reported and 20,809,816 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 38,128 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 2,214,644 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 668,743 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 3,864,425 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 325,010 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on February 5 at 3:45 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

