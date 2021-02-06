Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Mifflin

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mifflin is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for February 5, 2021. She’s a five-year-old Retriever, Labrador/Mix.

Employees at the shelter say Mifflin loves treats and seems to know the commands to “sit” and “shake.” The smart girl will request treats as a reward.

“She’s really calm and really she’s interested in whatever the people are doing,” said Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane Society. “She wants to follow you around. I think inside she might be more of a cat than she is a dog.”

Mifflin is spayed, microchipped and ready to go to her new home. You can fill out an adoption form online here or by visiting the shelter during regular business hours.

To check out other adorable pets available for adoption, visit Aggieland Humane’s website. Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.