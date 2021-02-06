A&M Consolidated tops College Station 50-35

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team beat College Station Friday night 50-35 in a District 19-5A game at Cougar Gym. The Tigers improve to 6-4 in district play. The Cougars fall to 3-10 in district play.

A&M Consolidated will return to action February 9 to host Rudder. College Station will be on the road February 9 to face Brenham.

