Bryan holds off Belton 70-68

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys’ basketball team beat District 12-6A foe Belton 70-68 Friday night at Viking Gym.

The Tigers started out shooting hot and led the Vikings 24-16 at the end of the 1st quarter. Bryan went on a run to start the second quarter and led 38-35 at halftime. The Tigers had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but Belton’s three-point try was no good. The Vikings were led by Rodney Johnson with 26 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists. Taylan Johnson added 23 points and 6 rebounds, and Dylan Glover chipped in 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. The win moves Bryan to 18-4 on the season (9-3 in district). Belton falls to 16-7 (7-5). The Vikings got their revenge on a loss to the Tigers earlier in the season.

Bryan will play its final home game of the season next Tuesday against Ellison.

