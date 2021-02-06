Bryan holds off Belton 70-68

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys’ basketball team beat District 12-6A foe Belton 70-68 Friday night at Viking Gym.

The Tigers started out shooting hot and led the Vikings 24-16 at the end of the 1st quarter. Bryan went on a run to start the second quarter and led 38-35 at halftime. The Tigers had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but Belton’s three-point try was no good. The Vikings were led by Rodney Johnson with 26 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists. Taylan Johnson added 23 points and 6 rebounds, and Dylan Glover chipped in 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. The win moves Bryan to 18-4 on the season (9-3 in district). Belton falls to 16-7 (7-5). The Vikings got their revenge on a loss to the Tigers earlier in the season.

Bryan will play its final home game of the season next Tuesday against Ellison.

Big District 12-6A game tonight as @BHSVikingHoops looks to avenge their loss to Belton earlier this year. Highlights tonight on @kbtxsports pic.twitter.com/vRaQENxtn5 — Tyler Shaw (@TylerShawSports) February 6, 2021

