Business capacity returns to 75% in Brazos, surrounding counties

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Businesses in Brazos County and surrounding areas are once again allowed to expand capacity to up to 75%.

According to Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32, restaurants and businesses across Texas are allowed to serve customers up to 75% capacity. However, that capacity can be reduced if COVID-19 patients make up more than 15% of all patients in the hospital region.

Brazos County and others in Region N were ordered to reduce capacity to 50% in December because of high COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Friday marked seven consecutive days of COVID-19 hospitalizations below the 15% mark in Region N, which means business capacity may return to 75%.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters previously told KBTX that officials would not be enforcing the reduced capacity.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.