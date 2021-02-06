Advertisement

Hearne girl’s basketball district title has family value

Last week Hearne clinched their first district title in 20 years.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - On Tuesday afternoon, Katherine Golden watched her daughter’s basketball practice from the stands.

“I’m that mom that screams and hollers and tries to correct mistakes from the stands,” said Katherine Golden.

“She don’t do nothing by yell,” said Ciarrah Golden her daughter.

Ciarrah and her older sister Tra’Zhoria Miller play together on the Hearne girl’s basketball team.

“It’s nerve wracking because she doesn’t do what she should be doing, but most of the time it’s fun,” said Ciarrah Golden.

“She can work my nerves. I’m trying to tell her right, but she doesn’t always want to listen, but other than that she listens sometimes,” said Miller.

Along with their teammates, the two have helped the Lady Eagles to an undefeated district record and the programs first district title in 20 years.

“There were only six players on the entire team,” said Katherine Golden.

Katherine was one of them.

“We had Lisa branch as our coach. I may have been the only senior, but I don’t recall. We had our junior players as well that played a big factor in the program. We were 14-0 I do remember that,” said Katherine Golden.

Her girl’s didn’t know until recently.

“Last Friday,” said Miller.

I really didn’t know until a couple of weeks before,” said Ciarrah Golden.

It’s a milestone they’ll continue to bond over.

“It’s a blessing to be able to seem them,” said Katherine Golden.

